Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati, Igor Julio: Brighton injury list and return dates ahead of Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to have key players fit and firing as they head to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.The Seagulls have been hindered by injuries this term but are seventh in the Premier League, into the knockout stages of the Europa League and will look to continue their progress in the FA Cup.De Zerbi, who was forced to field plenty of questions on his future after Jurgen Klopp announced he's leaving Liverpool, provided a more encouraging injury update.Here's the list of Albion's walking wounded and when they are expected to return...