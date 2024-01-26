Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati, Igor Julio: Brighton injury list and return dates ahead of Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to have key players fit and firing as they head to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.The Seagulls have been hindered by injuries this term but are seventh in the Premier League, into the knockout stages of the Europa League and will look to continue their progress in the FA Cup.De Zerbi, who was forced to field plenty of questions on his future after Jurgen Klopp announced he's leaving Liverpool, provided a more encouraging injury update.Here's the list of Albion's walking wounded and when they are expected to return...
Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his injury-hit team to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Solly March - knee
The Brighton winger is back in light training and De Zerbi said he hopes to have him back before the end of the season Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Tariq Lamptey - knee
He returned against Wolves as a second half sub but the flying full-back is not yet ready to start in the first XI at Sheffield United. De Zerbi said: "It is not so easy and his level of confidence is not so big. But it is understandable." Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. Julio Enciso - knee
Back in training but remains a long way of the first team. "I am seeing him back in training and happy. We are working well but I would like to have a complete squad," De Zerbi said. End of February or early March. Photo: BHAFC