Julio Enciso has a £40m problem at Brighton after Ipswich Town transfer decision

Julio Enciso of Brighton has impressed while on loan at Ipswich Town

Brighton have a major transfer decision to make on playmaker Julio Enciso this summer.

The Paraguay international is currently on loan at relegated Ipswich Town and is set to return to Brighton ahead of next season.

Enciso struggled for regular first team football under Fabian Hurzeler at the start of the campaign and joined the Tractor Boys last January.

The talented 21-year-old has two goals and three assists from 11 outings for Kieran McKenna’s men – including “a goal of the season contender” against Everton last Saturday.

The Albion ace is known for his spectacular efforts and he previously won the Premier League goal of the season in 2022-23 for his sublime strike against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Enciso – who joined Brighton for around £8m from Club Libertad in 2022 – will have just one-year remaining on his contract this summer.

Regular football at Brighton next term could be a problem for Enciso once again as £40m record signing Georginio Rutter is Hurzeler’s preferred option in the No 10 role, with Matt O’Riley and Brajan Gruda also pushing in that position.

Former Leeds United man Georginio is currently out with a foot injury but is expected to return before the end of the campaign. He offers a power and consistency for Brighton that, as yet, Enciso has struggled to match.

With Kaoru Mitoma potentially on the move away from the Amex this summer, a spot on the left flank could open up for Enciso. A position that would allow him to cut inside and then let fly with that lethal right foot of his.

Ipswich Town would no doubt want Enciso on a permanent deal as they plot their return to the Premier League next term, while a number of top flight clubs would also be keen on the player who was previously linked with West Ham.

Enciso was selected for Troy Deeney’s BBC Premier League Team of the Week. He wrote: “He showed real class and real quality, even with Ipswich dead and buried in the league.

"I've been in dressing rooms where people like that say they're injured and go back to their parent club because the job is done, but he did the opposite.

"He took the game to Everton, was the best player on the pitch and showed he is Premier League quality, whether that be with another team in the Prem or back with Brighton. Very, very good goal. Unbelievable goal, actually – a contender for goal of the season.”

Julio Enciso verdict

Much will depend on how Enciso performs in pre-season for Brighton. His main problem is that £40m man Georginio has established himself as such a key man in Hurzeler’s team.

He could operate on the left flank – if Mitoma moves on – and that’s the only spot where he could potentially be a regular starter for the Seagulls next term. Personally I would like to see Enciso get a new deal and a chance to make his mark on the Brighton team.

He’s a feisty character and capable of sublime moments of magic – they are the players you want to see. The type who can entertain, get the crowd going and win matches in a way that few can.

Against Newcastle last Sunday, Brighton’s attack looked predicable at times and Newcastle were fairly comfortable for large periods. Enciso is a player who can unlock and make a difference in these matches.

He’s still only 21 but has now gained plenty of experience and I would like to see him get a consistent chance to deliver next season. Brighton could regret a hasty decision to let him go.