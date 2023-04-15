Brighton's Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal at Chelsea

Not for the first time in recent seasons, Brighton have found another gem from South America. If you haven’t heard of Julio Enciso, chances are you will in the next few days.

Brighton were drawing 1-1 at Chelsea, they had dominated the game at Stamford Bridge and possession was nearing 70 per cent. Tension was building and they needed that special moment. Solly March vstarted another foray forward and clipped a routine pass into Enciso. The 19-year-old took one touch and then unleashed something special as his right footed strike arrowed into the top corner from 30 yards.

Enciso deserved it and Albion deserved the win and it's three points that just about keeps their Champions League hopes alive. It was also vital for Albion to get back on track after their painful and controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

Enciso has been introduced slowly into the first team this season by Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian head coach has spoken highly of his talent but has also stressed the importance of being patient and not to expect too much too soon. That could be tricky now.

Ahead of the 1-0 win at Bournemouth last month, De Zerbi challenged Enciso to improve and not always look for the glory himself and play more for the team. The £9.5m signing from Libertad responded and delivered the second goal from the bench in the 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium. It was a display that showed his undoubted potential and also feisty side as he clashed with a Bournemouth and showed a real desire to change the match. He’s one of the new breed of attackers and can operate anywhere across the frontline, be that from the left, the right, the No 10 role or as a false nine.

He was scouted and finally signed by Albion in June 2022 on a four year contract. He’s tipped as one of South America’s finest young talents and has already made 10 senior appearances for country. Enciso had previously made the headlines in his home country as he became the youngest player to debut with Libertad, aged 15 in March 2019. The 5ft 8in playmaker from Caaguazú went on to score 18 goals from his 55 appearances for Libertad.

The transfer to Brighton was not a straight forward negotiation but the club persevered and it’s now becoming clear to see why. Enciso looks to be another feather in the cap of the Albion recruitment team and will be guided nicely De Zerbi plus Albion’s other South American stars Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pervis Estupinan.

The Paraguay international was back on the bench at Stamford Bridge but was brought into the action when Joel Veltman was forced off in the first half with injury.

