Jurgen Klopp gives update as ex-Brighton ace suffers injury ahead of Chelsea opener

Alexis Mac Allister signed for Liverpool after three successful years at Brighton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed injury concerns around £35m World Cup-winning new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

It was feared the former Brighton and Hove Albion star – who joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m – could miss the start of the Premier League campaign after the Argentina ace was withdrawn at half-time during their pre-season 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Klopp, who pushed hard to sign the midfielder after three successful years at Albion, said: “There’s no need to push him through. When I spoke afterwards, he said, ‘No, no, I would have been fine.’ But we didn’t want any risks. It’s just knee on knee, bruise, that’s it.”

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool, which was followed by a Virgil van Dijk header. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane brought Bayern level, before Luis Diaz’s impressive finish (left) on 66 minutes. Frans Kratzig scored the late winner in time added on.