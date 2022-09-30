Jürgen Klopp issues fitness updates on key Liverpool trio amid quintuple injury blow ahead of Brighton clash

But the popular German boss confirmed that five Reds will miss this weekend’s game at Anfield.

Liverpool are set to welcome back attacking trio Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez for the visit of Albion.

The three players were all missing from the Reds’ training session on Thursday.

A trio of key Liverpool players are in contention to play against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, according to manager Jürgen Klopp - but five Reds have been ruled out. Picture by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Díaz was in action for Colombia in the early hours of Wednesday morning while Núñez was allowed extra time off after playing, and scoring, for Uruguay on Tuesday.

Jota was taken off during Portugal's UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain due to fatigue but is ready to play on Saturday.

Klopp said: "Diaz and Jota? Yes, they came back from the international duty and it's how it always is [after] a long flight, I didn't see them yet, I have heard they are good.

"Darwin, [missing training] was a precaution after the games, same for Diogo, that's it I think."

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Naby Keïta this weekend.

Robertson suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta are both unavailable with muscle issues, while Jones is out following a recurrence of a stress reaction in his tibia.

Summer signing Ramsay remains sidelined with a back injury but is close to returning to full fitness.

Klopp added: “Some are still out, that's Andy Robertson, that's Curtis Jones, that's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, that's Naby Keïta. Definitely these four [are out].

"Calvin is not ready to play but I am over the moon that he can train now, that's really good.

"He just needs to train, train, train and he will probably play for the under-21s and he can get a game there because we play now all the time, that's fine.”