Jurgen Klopp reveals his one remaining transfer window wish amid '£42m' Moises Caicedo and '£35m' Sander Berge chase

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United

The Reds have injury problems in their midfield area and have been linked with a £42m move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, who has a £35 million release clause in his contract at Bramall Lane.

Albion boss Graham Potter said yesterday that £42m probably would ‘get his boots’ when asked about Liverpool’s interest in their midfielder but Klopp remains determined to bolster his engine room before the window slams shut.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s outlay on Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer may end up costing them just north of £100million but they will recoup around three quarters of that on outgoings.

The Reds manager recognises the decision is out of his hands.

When asked whether he feels he has been adequately backed by owners Fenway Sports Group, Klopp said: “What I don’t like is if I say now ‘I’m not sure’ then you make a big thing of it.

“What does it mean ‘backed’? I realise it was always like this. Is it always easy? No. Do we discuss this kind of things in public? Of course not.

“Let me say it like this, from time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more but I don’t decide that and that’s fine. We try everything until the deadline.”

Potter’s Brighton, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season at Fulham on Tuesday night, told a press conference: “Well, it doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.

“As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.”

Caicedo’s value has soared since joining the Seagulls for £4.5million from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

He made eight Premier League appearances last season after helping Ecuador reach the World Cup finals in Qatar and has played every minute in the top flight this time round as the Seagulls fly high in fourth place.

Potter added: “No surprise, but we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is why we don’t want to lose him.