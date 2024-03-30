Jurgen Klopp's latest update for Brighton is a major blow for title rivals Man City and Arsenal
Liverpool boos Jurgen Klopp gave a positive injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Liverpool have had a number of injuries this term but are second in the table and locked in a three-way battle with Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Klopp’s men – who already won the League Cup earlier this term – host Brighton in the league on Sunday, just before City and Arsenal meet at the Etihad Stadium.
While Liverpool are assessing left sided player Andy Robertson, they are set to have Ibrahima Konate back available on Sunday and possibly Curtis Jones.
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are “not too far away” in their recoveries, Klopp has said ahead of the title run in.
“(If) you want to win anything, you need to play top, top, top football, you need to be lucky – what I hope we are from now on with injuries – and then let’s see what we can do.
“It’s all tricky and we need luck, with injuries we didn’t have that so far. Hopefully we have it now with boys coming back. We need them."
The Liverpool boss added: “And then it’s in each game to find a way to win. We found a way how it’s good for us to play, and that’s what we have to do.”
