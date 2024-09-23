Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton goalscorer Jack Hinshelwood admitted there was a ‘big gap in the midfield’ for Nottingham Forest’s second goal in their ‘frustrating’ 2-2 draw.

Chris Wood gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot on the 13th minute after Carlos Baleba’s clumsy foul.

Albion responded well and were ahead by half-time – with 19-year-old Hinshelwood scoring a fine header and Danny Welbeck curling in a brilliant free-kick.

However, after failing to find a third goal, the hosts were pegged back. Ramón Sosa was the man to put the finishing touch on a swift counter attack.

Jack Hinshelwood brought Brighton level against Nottingham Forest with a superb header. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"I think we were very unlucky not to score the third goal, if that happens then it is a very different game,” Hinshelwood told BBC Radio Sussex.

“But, if we don't find that goal, then we've got to be resilient and together.

"For their second goal, there was a big gap in the midfield between myself and Mats [Wieffer]. We needed to shuffle over a bit more. There were just a few things that led to us being too open at the back.

"We need to learn from it and take these things on board to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Four was nearly the magic number for Albion, as Hinshelwood scored his fourth Premier League goal (his third header) before Welbeck scored the Seagulls’ fourth free-kick since they were promoted to the top flight. It was also the veteran’s fourth direct free-kick attempt in the top flight.

It was the first free-kick Brighton had scored since September 2022 – when Alexis Mac Allister found the net spectacularly from 30 yards in Graham Potter’s last march in charge.

Hinshelwood said Albion showed ‘great character’ to get back into the game.

He added: “We came in at half-time at 2-1 and, from that point, we can't be dropping points here at home. That was really frustrating.

"We need to become winners and be better at seeing games out. It will come but again it is frustrating. The manager has really been drumming that mentality into us and he will continue to, as we've dropped another two points here at home.

"As much as we are unbeaten and we are happy with the start, it is two games that we have come away from where we think we should have six points rather than two."

On his goal – a fine header from Jan Paul van Hecke’s cross – Hinshelwood said: “I like to arrive in the box and JP has found me with a great ball. I have just tried to redirect it back across the goalkeeper and it was nice to see it hit the back of the net.

"But, again, it is so hard to be happy with that when we have come off the pitch with just one point."