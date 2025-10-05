Kaoru Mitoma absence explained for Brighton against Wolves as Fabian Hurzeler identifies replacement

Kaoru Mitoma will not be involved for Brighton, as they face Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Japan forward, 28, is missing from Fabian Hurzeler’s squad at Molineux.

He picked up a knock during the 3-1 win at Chelsea and his fitness has since been closely monitored.

It has also been reported that Mitoma will not travel with his country for the upcoming international break, as he tries to regain top form and fitness.

Japan are due to play friendly fixtures against Paraguay on Friday, October 10 at the Suita City Stadium. They then face Brazil on October 14 at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, speaking in his pre-Wolves press conference, said: “No, we have to see day by day if he's available or not.

“He received the knock, that's true, but he was able to play against Chelsea.”

Mitoma’s left-wing spot will be occupied by 21-year-old Brajan Gruda on Sunday (October 5). The German is one of three changes to the team, which started the 3-1 win at Chelsea last weekend.

Danny Welbeck – who scored a brace at Stamford Bridge – starts up front, with Georginio Rutter dropping to the bench.

Joel Veltman, who has picked up a minor calf problem, has been replaced by Mats Wieffer.

Brighton boss Hurzeler praised his squad’s collective spirit, ahead of their trip to lowly Wolves.

The Seagulls have had eight different Premier League scorers in six games this season, with Welbeck the only player to double up with his brace against Chelsea.

And Hurzeler is happy to see the responsibility being shared.

“It emphasises that everyone in this squad is important. It’s not a one man show, especially here in Brighton,” he said.

“It’s always the team first. You can be disappointed if you’re not playing, but you have to ready to accept a role for the team. And then when the team plays well then you can shine as an individual.”

For Welbeck, he has been rewarded with a starting XI place at Molineux

“He’s a great player, a great goalscorer,” Hurzeler said, on Friday. “Of course, we have to sometimes make tough decisions in selection.

“There are several factors we have to go through before we make that decision but he’s always a factor in my head, and he will be always a key player for us.”