Kaoru Mitoma injury update: Is Brighton ace and Liverpool transfer target fit to face Brentford this Saturday?

Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news ahead of Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion will carefully assess the fitness of Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma this week.

Mitoma, 27, missed last Saturday's frustrating 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the Amex Stadium due to a heel injury.

It’s the first Premier League match of this season that Mitoma has missed, having made 28 starts from 31 appearances.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion sustained a heel injury at Crystal Palace

The Japan international injured his heel in the second half of Albion's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace. Mitoma, who has scored nine goals this term, was clattered by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix and joined a lengthy injury list that includes Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Tariq Lamptey.

"It’s a hit on his heel," confirmed Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the Leicester clash.

"That is why we have to go day by day. It can change quickly. It is just a hit so it is more a feeling of pain.

"If you overcome this feeling of pain he is available and that is what we have to see."

Mitoma was then seen at the Amex Stadium during the Leicester draw and was spotted limping slightly as he walked through the players’ tunnel at halftime.

Following Saturday's draw, Hurzeler was asked by Japanese media if Mitoma will be fit to face Brentford this Saturday. "I hope so," was the German's brief response.

Simon Adingra played in Mitoma's absence and Hurzeler gave an honest assessment of the Ivorian’s performance.

“Like everyone else, offensively, he had a big impact. He could have scored a lot of goals. Defensively? Not good enough.”

Mitoma has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool this week but Brighton fans will hope to get their star man back on the pitch for their final six matches the season.

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the table and aim to get their push for Europe back on track starting the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

Jan Paul van Hecke will be available for Seagulls as he served his one-match suspension against Leicester after his late dismissal at Crystal Palace.

