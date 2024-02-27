The Japan winger, who has lit up the Amex Stadium for much of the last two campaigns, has suffered a back injury which could leave him on the sidelines for three months.

He has already missed a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury and his participation in the Asia Cup.

Mitoma’s prolonged absence will be a big blow in the Seagulls’ quest for a top-six finish in the Premier League, their Europa League campaign – where they play Roma in the last 16 – and their FA Cup challenge, which continues at Wolves on Wednesday.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi said at a press conference to preview the trip to Molineux: “It’s a bad, bad situation.”

Here’s the full list of Brighton walking wounded ahead of Wolves and Fulham...

1 . Kaoru Mitoma - back The Japan international will likely miss the remainder of the season with a back injury Photo: Richard Pelham

2 . Evan Ferguson - ankle The striker hobbled off against Everton. He will miss Wolves but should return for Fulham Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Danny Welbeck - unspecified The veteran striker is likely to miss Wolves but will hope to return in time to face Fulham. De Zerbi said: "Welbeck has a problem and we have to make a check." Photo: Mike Hewitt