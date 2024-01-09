Brighton and Hove Albion’s injury list in full and expected return dates for key players

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume Premier League action against Wolves on January 22. Roberto De Zerbi’s team are eighth in the Premier League and have also advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League and also to the fourth round of the FA Cup, following last Saturday’s 4-2 win at Stoke City.

It’s a been an impressive first half of the season for the Seagulls and all the better because they have achieved this despite a vast number of injuries to key players.

De Zerbi will now take his squad to the warmer of climates of Dubai, where they will rest, recover and prepare for the second half of the season.

The Italian head coach will also hope for some more positive news on the injury front… Here’s a lowdown of Albion’s walking wounded and when they can be expected to return...

1 . Igor - knock The Brazilian missed the Stoke clash but the warm weather of Dubai should help his recovery and is expected to be fit to face Wolves on Jan 22 Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Simon Adingra - thigh The rapid winger hopes to return mid February from a hamstring issue - which could see him ready to face Sheffield United away in the PL on February 18 Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Tariq Lamptey - thigh Roberto De Zerbi stated before Stoke that the flying full back will be out for another five weeks. Sheffield United away on Feb 18 or Everton at home on Feb 24 could be a realistic target for the ex-Chelsea man Photo: Mike Hewitt