Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Tariq Lamptey: Brighton injury list and potential return games
Brighton and Hove Albion will resume Premier League action against Wolves on January 22. Roberto De Zerbi’s team are eighth in the Premier League and have also advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League and also to the fourth round of the FA Cup, following last Saturday’s 4-2 win at Stoke City.
It’s a been an impressive first half of the season for the Seagulls and all the better because they have achieved this despite a vast number of injuries to key players.
De Zerbi will now take his squad to the warmer of climates of Dubai, where they will rest, recover and prepare for the second half of the season.
The Italian head coach will also hope for some more positive news on the injury front… Here’s a lowdown of Albion’s walking wounded and when they can be expected to return...