Often during a transfer window, who stays is as important as who arrives – and that looks to be the case with Brighton this summer.

Joao Pedro was the main exit as he sealed a £60m move to Chelsea, while Pervis Estupian went to AC Milan for £17m and Simon Adingra to Sunderland for £21m.

If they are the three significant outs, then it's fair to say the transfer window has been a success for the Seagulls.

To have the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma in the first XI next season would be a huge bonus for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Brighton fans are also yet to see the best from last summer's arrivals with Georginio, Matt O'Riley, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadioglu all tipped to improve after mixed fortunes last term.

Albion have two more pre-season friendlies to go – Southampton away on August 2 and Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium on August 9 – before the Premier League season opener against Fulham on August 16 at the Amex.

Here's Fabian Hurzeler's dream XI to start the season...

1 . Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler should be able to cope without Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Jason Steele - GK The experienced and reliable keeper will likely start the season as Bart Verbruggen recovers from a knee injury Photo: BHAFC

3 . Mats Wieffer- RB The midfielder may be a reluctant right back but he's the potential to be a very good one. The Dutchman may just get the nod ahead of Veltman to start the season. Photo: BHAFC