Kaoru Mitoma's clear statement to Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton fans ahead of Brentford and Nottingham Forest

Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma has the ability to glide past Premier League defenders

The Japan international has impressed from the bench and caught the eye in the second half during the narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham last Saturday. Mitoma’s skill and pace had the home crowd on their feet at times and looked the player most likely to unlock a stubborn Tottenham defence.

Mitoma, who spent last season on loan at Union SG – having signed from Kawasaki Frontale for around £4.5m in August 2021 – is now keen to make an impact in the Premier League under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The versatile attacker has been impressed with the Italian head coach and believes his attacking style of play is the perfect match.

“As soon as I met him I knew he was a great guy,” Mitoma said, speaking to the Brighton and Hove Albion website. “I think he’s very bright and is always thinking of the team’s general atmosphere. He is also very strategic so we have a lot of strategy-based training sessions. Things such as build-up play are an example of what he emphasises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m personally excited to see what type of play we develop next and I want to make sure I can adapt and be a part of his plans too.”

Mitoma enjoys influencing games from the bench but he is also keen to force his way into the starting XI for Friday’s match at Brentford, followed by the home clash against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. So far, De Zerbi has started with Danny Welbeck and Leo Trossard as his main attackers, with Solly March, Pascal Gross and Pervis Estupiñán also bombing forward when they can.

De Zerbi faces a tough task to include all his attacking talents and still maintain the balance of his team but Mitoma’s promising displays could force De Zerbi into a slight tactical tweak to accommodate Albion’s rising star.

“I know my role, and there’s enjoyment in fulfilling that,” Mitoma said. “However, I always maintain the desire to be in the starting line-up. The team are also doing great right now, so I want to do my best to keep it that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been very enjoyable so far playing in the Premier League. I’ve already noticed myself improving as a player so it also feels satisfying.