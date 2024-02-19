Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck is said to be close to agreeing a new deal with Brighton.

Welbeck, 33, has been in fine form for Albion of late and his strike during the 5-0 win at Sheffield United was his 21st for the club from 97 appearances.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of the former Man United and Arsenal striker and previously stated he wants to keep Welbeck at the club for at least another season.

The striker, who has 16 goals in 42 outings for England, is out of contract this summer but negotiations on a new contract are said to be progressing nicely.

Here's every Brighton and Hove Albion player who is out of contract this summer...

1 . Danny Welbeck - keep The former Man United and Arsenal striker is now 33 but remains a force in the Premier League. De Zerbi is a huge fa and a new deal appears close. Photo: David Rogers

2 . James Milner - keep The 38-year-old is currently injured but is a versatile and valuable member of De Zerbi's squad and another year appears to make sense for all parties Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Adam Lallana - let go The former Liverpool man is 35 and recently admitted this season could be his last as a player. A possible coaching role for the classy midfielder could be on the cards. Photo: Richard Pelham