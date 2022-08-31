'Key areas' – Peter Crouch's Brighton statement after Fulham is what Albion fans have known for years

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Solly March missed a decent chance during their 2-1 loss in the Premier League at Fulham

Albion sank to their first loss of the Premier League season away to Marco Silva's newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Silva's men took the lead early on in the second half through in-form striker Aleksander Mitrovic, who tapped in from close range.

But it could have been a different story if Albion winger Solly March converted a close range headed effort just before half time.

On March's miss, Crouch said on BT Sport: "The thing about Brighton is they've got so much ability in and around the box but I just think in these key areas, I don't know if they are clinical enough. I think that is the only problem because everywhere else they are a delight to watch."

After the game, Glenn Murray described March's header as Albion's 'one really good opportunity' and went on to praise Fulham's defensive display.

Fulham went on to double their lead after an effective counter attack saw Lewis Dunk convert into his own goal while trying to stop Andreas Pereira's dangerous cross.

Albion pulled one back almost instantly after Pervis Estupinan, who gave the ball away for Fulham's second goal, won a penalty which was exquisitely dispatched by Alexis Mac Allister.