Key Brighton duo forced to pull-out of international duty ahead of Manchester City clash

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League campaign pauses for the international break

Brighton and Hove Albion will carefully assess the fitness of Tariq Lamptey and Kaoru Mitoma before they return to Premier League action at Man City on October 21.

Lamptey was excellent for Brighton during the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille last week but missed the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the American Express Satdium last Sunday.

Ghana are due to face Mexico and America during the break but will now do so without Lamptey who continues his recovery. The flying full-back has a history of knee and hamstring issues and Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has been managing his minutes carefully this term.

Tariq Lamptey was excellent during Brighton's 2-2 draw in the Europa League at Marseille

Mitoma, 26, has also been part of Albion's recent hectic schedule and his decision to withdraw from Japan's fixtures against Canada and Tunisia is likely to be more precautionary than anything serious.