Key Brighton duo forced to pull-out of international duty ahead of Manchester City clash
Brighton and Hove Albion will carefully assess the fitness of Tariq Lamptey and Kaoru Mitoma before they return to Premier League action at Man City on October 21.
Lamptey was excellent for Brighton during the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille last week but missed the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the American Express Satdium last Sunday.
Ghana are due to face Mexico and America during the break but will now do so without Lamptey who continues his recovery. The flying full-back has a history of knee and hamstring issues and Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has been managing his minutes carefully this term.
Mitoma, 26, has also been part of Albion's recent hectic schedule and his decision to withdraw from Japan's fixtures against Canada and Tunisia is likely to be more precautionary than anything serious.
Both will hope to be available to face Pep Guardiola’s champions at the Etihad Stadium after the international break.