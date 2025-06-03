Key Brighton man exits Amex Stadium amid continuing Fabian Hurzeler shake-up

Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images

Brighton's set-piece and goalkeeping coach Marc Knoop has left the club.

Knoop was often seen in the technical area on matchdays and was integral in helping the team defend set-pieces.

Knoop posted: “I’ve been privileged to be a part of this amazing football club this season.

"We’ve made some incredible memories and while I leave with a heavy heart and will miss Brighton, I’m proud of our efforts this season, helping the club to one of their best ever finishes.

"Fabian is an amazing head coach and I’m convinced he’ll bring real success to Brighton.

“I’m so grateful to him, Tony, Paul and David for the opportunity to work for the club in the Premier League.”

Knoop, 46, previously worked with Hurzeler at German club St Pauli. Jack Stern remains Brighton's specialist goalkeeping coach.

Brighton, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, are in the process of recruiting a specialist set-piece coach this summer.