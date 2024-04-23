Key Manchester City duo not spotted in training ahead of trip to Brighton after Pep Guardiola's fixture complaint
The Premier League leaders will continue their pursuit of another title at the Amex on Thursday night (April 25).
However, they may have to cope without Foden and Haaland, who missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday. Haaland missed the FA Cup semi final due to a muscle problem but it is unclear if Foden has picked up an injury.
A Sky Sports News post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “John Stones is training with the Man City squad ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton on Thursday.
“Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are both absent.”
This comes after City boss Pep Guardiola criticised ‘unacceptable’ fixture scheduling, with his team playing an Fa cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea just days after the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, which went to penalties.
The Spaniard went as far as to say some players would need to be put ‘in the fridge’, with City still chasing two trophies.
The defending champions of the Premier League are favourites to retain the trophy after Liverpool and Arsenal dropped three points against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.
City have a game in hand on both of their title rivals and would move two points clear with a win over Brighton, whose European hopes are fading after a poor run of form.
