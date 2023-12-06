Key men return for Brighton to face Brentford as Roberto De Zerbi sends warning to players

Kaoru Mitoma is back in Brighton's starting line-up as Roberto De Zerbi makes three changes from the side that lost to Chelsea for tonight's clash with Brentford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Albion head coach has recalled the Japanese winger, along with Joao Pedro and Pascal Gross. Gross captains the team in the 7.30pm kick-off at the Amex.

As a result, Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman drop to the bench, and Adam Lallana is out of the matchday squad entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about Veltman pre-match, De Zerbi said: "Joel is another important player and he is playing always, more or less. We have to pay special attention with him because we can’t lose him at this moment.

Jason Steele and Pascal Gross have been named in the starting line-up to face Brentford (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"But Jack Hinshelwood is a potential full-back. James Milner can play on the right and left side. Pascal Gross can play full-back and I have to manage in the best way."

The Sussex side once again name a young bench due to their lengthy list of injuries, with under-21s Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Leigh Kavanagh, Luca Barrington, and Mark O'Mahony all among the substitutes.

Jason Steele keeps his place in goal ahead of summer signing Bart Verbruggen and 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood is once again at left-back. Facundo Buonanotte, who scored in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea at the weekend, starts for the second straight game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the game, De Zerbi said: “We played a good game against a very good team [Chelsea]. I am sorry for the result because the way we conceded three goals was very bad, we can’t concede these goals in that way. But we have to move on and focus on Brentford.

“The last nine games in the Premier League we only won one game, but we have only lost one game. We played four games in Europa League, so in 13 games we have lost two games. We are playing well, we are doing something important in football, especially as we are Brighton.

"We have another important game and we have to be ready to win. Brentford is a good team, every game is important, to win in the Premier League and Europa League, you have to play your best, you have to do your best and show your best.

“Everyone knows the quality of Brentford. Brentford is a very important reality in the Premier League, they have a clear idea of football, a clear style and Sheffield United isn’t different because the people can think they’re easier to beat than Brentford, but it’s not true. Every game is like Sheffield, Brentford, Fulham or any other big team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous game between the two sides at the Amex ended 3-3.

“I remember very well that game,” De Zerbi said. “It’s still nice to play Brentford, I have a big respect for them. I hope we shoot less on goal, but win the game.”

Starting XI: Jason Steele, Pascal Gross, Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour, Carlos Baleba, Facundo Buonanotte, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro.