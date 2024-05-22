Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest on Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for a new manager

Brighton, Man United and Chelsea are on high alert after reports of a contract development with Kieran McKenna and Ipswich Town.

Albion are said to be very keen on McKenna and believe the former Man United coach can build on the good work of previous boss Roberto De Zerbi, who left last week after two years at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are also in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, while Man United could be in the running should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer. United reportedly made an approach to McKenna earlier this month.

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town is reportedly wanted by Brighton, Man United and Chelsea

McKenna, who spent five years at Man United and worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, guided Ipswich to the Premier League following back to back promotions from League One.

The 38-year-old is contracted with Ipswich until 2027 and the club are keen to seal a new deal to fend off interest. The BBC have however reported that McKenna is "likely to reject any new contract" from the Tractor Boys and is "keen to take the next step in his career."

The BBC also stated that any club would need to pay "£4m in compensation" to take McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert from Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad