'Killer stats' - Two lethal Brighton strikers rank alongside Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle aces in latest study

Brighton and Hove Albion added a cutting edge to their attack last season – and that has now been confirmed by the latest statistics?
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

The Albion completed an excellent campaign in the Premier League and finished with a record breaking sixth placed finish and qualified for the Europa League for the first ever time.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team played some excellent football this term and finished above the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Central to Albion’s success was their sharpness in front of goal. In previous seasons Brighton had played some of the best football in the division but just failed to deliver in the final third. De Zerbi’s men however netted 72 goals last term, with only Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City scoring more. Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Evan Ferguson and Deniz Undav were all regulars on the scoresheet as the squad shared the goals around.

Most Popular
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Premier LeagueEvan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Premier League
According to a survey conducted by betfred.com, Albion’s teenage striker Ferguson and German poacher Undav enjoyed some killer statistics and were one of the best performers in the top flight based on which strikers had the fewest touches per goal involvement. Here’s how they ranked alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Newcastle ace Callum Wilson.

1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Touches: 830, Goal Involvements: 44 (36 goals & 8 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 18.9.

2 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United): Touches: 554, Goal Involvements: 23 (18 goals & 5 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 24.1.

3 Reiss Nelson (Arsenal): Touches: 175, Goal Involvements: 5 (3 goals & 2 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 35.

4 Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest): Touches: 490, Goal Involvements: 11 (10 goals & 1 assist), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 44.6.

5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): Touches: 1,475, Goal Involvements: 33 (30 goals & 3 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 44.7.

6 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion): Touches: 386, Goal Involvements: 8 (6 goals & 2 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 48.3.

7 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): Touches: 1,021, Goal Involvements: 21 (15 goals & 6 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 48.6.

8 Deniz Undav (Brighton & Hove Albion): Touches: 248, Goal Involvements: 5 (5 goals & 0 assists), Touches-per-goal-involvement: 49.6.

