'Killing us' - Manchester United insider reveals shock Brighton transfer claim

Brighton and Hove Albion are 'killing' Manchester United in the transfer market, according to an Old Trafford insider.

The Seagulls are known to be shrewd operators when ot comes to recruitment and their policy of attracting and developing some of the finest talent in the world has delivered success at the highest level.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last term and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

While United have spent vast sums on the likes of Antony, Mason Mount and the ageing Casemiro, Brighton have taken a different approach.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been a bargain addition to the Premier League

They have recruited young first team regulars Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra for modest fees, while Moises Caicedo, Leo Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Ben White and Alexis Mac Allister have all contributed and then sold for massive profit.

Albion's data driven approach, coupled with the environment the new players arrive into, has allowed them to thrive and compete with the financial giants of world football.

“At the moment, we just can’t get the best young players in and that’s killing us – we can’t compete with Brighton, never mind Man City,” a club source said to Football Insider.