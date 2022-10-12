King Charles coronation impacts Brighton, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace fixtures as ‘Government talks planned’

Brighton and Hove Albion are awaiting news of their Premier League fixture against Everton on May 6

It has been confirmed for the first weekend of May, which is expected to cause further disruption for Premier League fans.

Brighton are already experiencing quite a unique season following the death of the Queen, rail strikes and the exit of the manager Graham Potter.

The Seagulls’ match against Bournemouth was postponed as a show of respect to the Queen and the home match against old rivals Crystal Palace was initially postponed due to a rail strike.

The league will also break for six weeks when the 2022 World Cup finals kick-off in Qatar in November and it resumes again on Boxing Day as Brighton travel to Southampton.

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon confirmed details of King Charles’ coronation: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

It was reported by the Athletic that the Government are set for talks with the Premier League regarding fixtures for that day. Policing requirements will likely be an issue for many fixtures.

Brighton are due to host Everton but fans will now wait to see if the date is changed.

