BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

'Knee trauma' – Major injury blow to key Brighton attacker ahead of West Ham and Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have suffered an injury blow to a key player in training ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday
By Derren Howard
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 18:30 BST

Brighton could be without attacking talent Julio Enciso for the upcoming Premier League matches against West Ham and Newcastle – and possibly beyond.

Enciso, was excellent in the 4-1 victory against Wolves last weekend and head coach Roberto De Zerbi described him as the best player on the pitch at Molineux.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it appears the 19-year-old Paraguay ace has suffered a reported meniscus tear during a training session and could potentially face a spell on the sidelines.

Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso was excellent during the 4-1 Premier League victory at Wolves last SaturdayBrighton playmaker Julio Enciso was excellent during the 4-1 Premier League victory at Wolves last Saturday
Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso was excellent during the 4-1 Premier League victory at Wolves last Saturday

WATCH how the Amex was built: www.shotstv.com

A social media statement from the official account of the Paraguayan Soccer Team read: “The player Julio Enciso has suffered trauma to his left knee, in one of his club's training sessions. He is being assisted and evaluated by the Brighton medical team and studies will be carried out in the next days. We are still waiting to know these results together with the official report of the injury, the treatment and the probable rehabilitation time.”

Paraguay journalist, Roberto Rojas posted: “Reports coming out that Julio Enciso did not finish training for #BHAFC yesterday due to knee discomfort with suggestions of a possible meniscus tear.

Brighton have two more games (West Ham & Newcastle) before Paraguay play Peru on September 7 in the World Cup qualifiers.”

Related topics:BrightonWest HamPremier LeagueNewcastleAmex Stadium