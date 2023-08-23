'Knee trauma' – Major injury blow to key Brighton attacker ahead of West Ham and Newcastle
Brighton could be without attacking talent Julio Enciso for the upcoming Premier League matches against West Ham and Newcastle – and possibly beyond.
Enciso, was excellent in the 4-1 victory against Wolves last weekend and head coach Roberto De Zerbi described him as the best player on the pitch at Molineux.
But it appears the 19-year-old Paraguay ace has suffered a reported meniscus tear during a training session and could potentially face a spell on the sidelines.
WATCH how the Amex was built: www.shotstv.com
A social media statement from the official account of the Paraguayan Soccer Team read: “The player Julio Enciso has suffered trauma to his left knee, in one of his club's training sessions. He is being assisted and evaluated by the Brighton medical team and studies will be carried out in the next days. We are still waiting to know these results together with the official report of the injury, the treatment and the probable rehabilitation time.”
Paraguay journalist, Roberto Rojas posted: “Reports coming out that Julio Enciso did not finish training for #BHAFC yesterday due to knee discomfort with suggestions of a possible meniscus tear.
Brighton have two more games (West Ham & Newcastle) before Paraguay play Peru on September 7 in the World Cup qualifiers.”