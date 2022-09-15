All the latest transfer news involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton face quite the wait before they are back in Premier League action.

The Seagulls’ match against Crystal Palace has been postponed this weekend, and with an international break just around the corner, Albion will now not play again until the beginning of October, when they come up against Liverpool.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty to get through with regards to transfer speculation.

Check out the latest Premier League gossip below...

Leeds United are expected to open talks with Jack Harrison over a new contract amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle United, according to Phil Hay. He said: “The plan was to open talks with him after the window closed and I’d expect that to happen. It has to be done because if he’s down to 12 months at the end of this season, then Leeds will have to think about selling him, but they’ll be in no position to maximise his value. (The Athletic)

Newcastle United are “close” to sealing a “monster” deal for Central Coast Mariners striker Garang Kuol. The teenage Australian is widely regarded as one of his country’s brightest prospects, and is said to be on the cusp of a “sensational” move to Tyneside. (beIN Sports Australia)

Real Betis are keeping an eye on Brighton’s Polish U21 international Kacper Kozlowski, and “it is expected that he will to continue to develop” as first hoped. As such, Betis will “seek the formula to convince the English team to get his signing in the summer of 2023”. (Fichajes)

Newcastle United are keen to secure the services of Youri Tielemans, and plan to “go on the offensive” to sign the Leicester City midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Magpies could table a bid of £17 million, which could be difficult for the Foxes to refuse given that the Belgian is in the final year of his contract. (Jeunes Footeux)

Arsenal are “pushing hard” to tie promising trio Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba down to new long-term contracts. Manchester City are said to be “monitoring” Saka in particular. (90min)

Newcastle United, Wolves, and West Ham are all keeping an eye on Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov. The 24-year-old “could well leave” the Ukrainian club at the end of the season, with his current contract set to expire in June 2023. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen. (Jeunes Footeux)

Aston Villa could make a move to bring in former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked - and the Argentine “would have to seriously think about” taking over at Villa Park, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “I think Pochettino has to be open-minded, himself, about his next job now. A club like Villa – which has plenty of room for elevation, a great fanbase and a lot of history – is a club he would have to seriously think about at the moment, given that there aren’t that many jobs out there.” (GIVEMESPORT)