Last-ditch twist in Billy Gilmour saga as Brighton confirm transfer decision after Matt O'Riley injury

Billy Gilmour has left Brighton for Naples on transfer deadline day

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Billy Gilmour has completed a permanent move to Napoli, for around £15m

The Scotland international spent two years at the Amex, making 60 appearances in all competitions.

Technical director David Weir said, “Billy quickly established himself as a popular figure in the dressing room and was a key player last season when we competed in the Europa League for the first time.

“We wish him the best of luck with this move to Italy and thank him for his efforts with the club.”

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed the short time I worked with Billy. He’s a great professional and I wish him all the best for the future.”

The 23-year-old signed for Albion in 2022 after five years with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

The former Glasgow Rangers player has represented his country on 30 occasions, scoring his first goal in 2023 against France, and playing in this summer's Euros in Germany.

Gilmour’s move to Napoli had been placed in doubt after M att O’Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, sustained a serious ankle injury six minutes into his Brighton debut in their Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town last Tuesday.

O’Riley is set to undergo surgery but despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Brighton decided to proceed with the Gilmour sale.