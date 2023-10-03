Latest scan reveals major blow for £37m Liverpool ace ahead of Brighton trip

Liverpool will be without in-form striker Cody Gakpo for Sunday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls will be in Europa League action this Thursday at Marseille and then welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Amex Stadium for a 2pm kick-off.

Gakpo, 24, has three goals in his previous five matches for Liverpool but sustained an injury in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham last Saturday.

The Athletic reported that the Holland international had a scan and it revealed no major damage but he is expected to miss Liverpool's next two fixtures, which is Thursday's Europa League Group E clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and the trip to Brighton.

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is set to miss the trip to Brighton this Sunday