Latest scan reveals major blow for £37m Liverpool ace ahead of Brighton trip
The Seagulls will be in Europa League action this Thursday at Marseille and then welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Amex Stadium for a 2pm kick-off.
Gakpo, 24, has three goals in his previous five matches for Liverpool but sustained an injury in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham last Saturday.
The Athletic reported that the Holland international had a scan and it revealed no major damage but he is expected to miss Liverpool's next two fixtures, which is Thursday's Europa League Group E clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and the trip to Brighton.
It's a blow for the £37m signing from PSV Eindhoven as Liverpool will also be missing Diogo Jota after the Portuguese attacker was sent-off for two bookings at Spurs. The Reds hope Curtis Jones – who also saw red at Tottenham – will be able to play following an appeal.