Leandro Trossard issues warning to Manchester United and Leeds after 'almost perfect' month

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leo Trossard is hoping to continue his fine form as they prepare to face Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Trossard has looked razor sharp since returning from the recent international break and has scored in each of last three away games with goals against with goals at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

The 27-year-old has helped Brighton to an impressive 10 points from a possible 15 in April which has seen them surpass their highest ever Premier League points tally - with the 3-0 win at Molineux taking them to 44 points.

Brighton attacker Leo Trossard celebrates his seventh Premier League goal of the season during the impressive 3-0 in at Wolves

Albion have three matches of the Premier League campaign reaming and will look to finish strongly - starting with Man United, followed by Leeds (a) and West ham (h).

Trossard said: “It was a shame that we couldn’t beat Southampton because that would have made it a perfect month, but Saturday was a really special performance away from home.

"Even after we missed the penalty we kept passing the ball looking for opportunities to score," said Trossard.

"We are in a good moment, confidence is high and everyone is backing up each other on the pitch.

"We have some momentum and I think it’s important for us to finish the season strongly.”

Trossard is now the second highest scorer for Albion this season with seven as Neal Maupay leads the way with eight league goals.

The Belgian added: “I am getting a lot more of the ball at the right moment in the box and I think finishing is one of my strengths.

"On Saturday Danny Welbeck gave me a perfect pass. I tried to find some space to get a shot off and I finished it well into the corner.