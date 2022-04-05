Leandro Trossard makes Brighton goalscoring admission ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham

Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard struggled to find a way through the Norwich defence at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Its’s been more than eight hours since home fans have been able to celebrate at goal at the Amex Stadium but the Belgian believes the chances they created, plus a clean sheet is reason for optimism as Albion look to end their season well.

“It was a really good performance overall by the team,” said Trossard to BBC Sussex. “We created a lot of chances and the effort was there from everyone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We wanted to get the goal to try and win but it was just one of those days that the ball did not want to go in but we definitely need to take the positives from the game and if we carry on like this we are going back to winning.”

The draw did stop a losing run of six straight Premier League defeats and they had plenty of chances to break the deadlock against the Canaries – none more so than Neal Maupay’s penalty miss.

But Trossard had sympathy for his strike partner after seeing his spot kick blaze over the bar.

“That is part of football,” added Trossard who has four goals for Albion so far this campaign. “Everyone can miss and we do not blame him for that. We are a team and we had a lot of chances we could have scored but it just did not happen but we need to carry on.”

It has been a lengthy period of more than eight hours without a goal at the Amex Stadium. There is frustration among some fans which Trossard can understand.

“It is a long period and obviously we are not happy with that. Everyone wants to win 3-0 at home and then everyone is happy but that is not how football works.

"We work hard in training every day and hopefully we can turn it around and be ready for next week and we will work on that.”

Trossard was one of Albion’s more creative sparks against City and he arrived to the match on the back of a successful international break with his country Belgium.

They drew 2-2 against an Ireland team featuring his Albion teammate Shane Duffy and then Trossard was on target for his country as they hammered Burkina Faso 3-0 in a friendly.

“It is nice anytime you can play on international level for your country and this has been a good week. I wanted to end it with a win here as well.

"But we kept a clean sheet as well and that is good for us moving forward. Now it is up to us to try to win a game as well.”

Trossard will hope to be involved in the World Cup this year and admitted it was exciting to watch the recent draw as they were matched against Croatia, Canada and Morocco in Group F.

“It is always exciting but it is hard to tell. I have not played against Canada and Morocco. We know a bit about Croatia, they are a really good side but the other two countries we don’t know.

"But I’m excited for it, there is also a huge amount of pleasure and some good games.

“I did (dream about the World Cup growing up), of course, I think every footballer does. It is an event that the whole world looks at and watches it. It is one of those tournaments that is special for everyone. I hope I can participate.

“In a World Cup you never know. There are some really good countries and always surprises. Brazil, England, France – so many good countries.

"We will try to do our best but it is hard to predict. We will go there with the aim of doing something but it is hard to tell.”

Albion return to Premier League action this Saturday at Champions League chasing Arsenal. The Gunners were soundly beaten 3-0 on Monday at Crystal Palace and will look to respond against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Trossard added: "Arsenal will be a big test but like every game in the Premier League.

"We need to carry on and try to keep a clean sheet and hopefully this time we can score.