Brighton and Hove Albion look resigned to losing to their Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard this January transfer window.

Trossard, 28, is keen to move away from Brighton this window, having fallen out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Belgian international attacker was in fine form at the start of the season and has seven Premier League goals to his name so far. His form has however dipped following his return from the Qatar World Cup and he played poorly after the restart in Albion’s win at Southampton and also during the 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal.

Trossard was dropped by De Zerbi and was an unused substitute for the win at Everton and was then omitted from the matchday squad for the 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. Trossard’s agent claimed the attacker had been ‘humiliated’ by De Zerbi and also said the Belgian had a bust-up with another Albion player during a training session. Trossard was once again missing from the squad that thrashed Liverpool 3-0 last Saturday and is highly-unlikely to be involved at Leicester this Saturday.

Brighton attacker Leo Trossard is set to leave this January transfer window with Arsenal the most likely destination

Tottenham were interested in signing the skilful attacker but it seems Premier League leaders Arsenal have now moved ahead of their North London rivals to capture his signature this window. De Zerbi has not ruled out a reconciliation but it now appears increasingly unlikely Trossard – who joined Brighton for around £15m from Genk in 2019 – will ever play for the Seagulls again.

The emergence of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has also helped pave the way for Trossard’s exit. Arsenal are keen to strengthen in attacking areas and seem fully committed to the Trossard deal after missing out on their No 1 transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined London rivals Chelsea last week.

