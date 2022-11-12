Brighton's Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard continues to be linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea

Trossard, 27, is in the form of his career at Brighton and has seven Premier League goals to his name this season – including a classy hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Belgium international – who moved to Brighton for £15m from Genk in 2019 – continues to be linked with a move away from the Seagulls, with Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal all said to be keen.

Trossard’s contract expires in the summer but the club do have an option for another year. Brighton, who are sixth in the table, are under no pressure to sell but – as Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay prove – they will do so if the timing and price is right.

The emergence of Kaoru Mitoma this season, plus a potential huge offer from one of the Premier League giants this January, could get Brighton and Trossard to think seriously.

Trossard had flourished under Potter at Brighton but has continued his excellent form with Albion’s new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

"Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me,” said Trossard to Het Laatste Nieuws, when asked about Chelsea’s interest.

“I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling.”

On Potter’s move to Chelsea so early in the season, The Belgian added: ”That was very strange, because I’ve always played under Potter at Brighton and have got better year after year.

