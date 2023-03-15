Edit Account-Sign Out
Leeds United issue statement after 'blatantly homophobic' chants towards Brighton fans

'Blatantly homophobic' chants were directed at Brighton fans during the 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road last Saturday

By Derren Howard
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT

Chants were heard from some fans in the South Stand at Elland Road which led to a statement from Marching Out Together this morning – as reported by Graham Smyth for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The issue was brought to the attention of the club during a Supporter Advisory Board meeting and has been condemned by the LGBTQ+ supporters group.

"There were a number of reports of blatantly homophobic chanting at Elland Road during the game, and we were also contacted by a Brighton fan who had been abused on leaving the game,” said Marching Out Together.

General view outside the Elland Road stadium prior to the Premier League match against Brighton
"Once again, we have to remind everybody that this is not ‘banter’. It rests entirely on the assumption that there is something wrong or shameful about being gay; and it makes LGBT+ people nearby feel excluded, afraid, or even drives them from football.

"This not-banter normalises and trivialises discrimination and abuse of LGBT+ people. So one person’s ‘harmless joke’ at a match is part of a spectrum which ends up later with a gay couple being abused in a club, or someone being beaten up behind a bus-stop because they look ‘different’. It has to stop.

"We have a sense of humour too, and we are not killjoys trying to take the fun out of matchday: we are simply trying hard to educate and help fellow-fans understand that these chants don’t belong in our game or our grounds.

Marching Out Together hope to speak to Leeds United officials following the chants heard against Brighton.

A Leeds United club spokesperson added: "The topic was raised at our Supporter Advisory Board meeting earlier this week, Marching Out Together are represented in the group. There is no room for homophobia in football and we will continue to work with our supporters to highlight the importance of inclusion."

