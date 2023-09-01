Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte could leave the club on transfer deadline day amid the expected arrival of Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

Buonanotte, who joined Brighton last January for £10m from Rosario Central, was linked with a loan move to Leeds United earlier this window but a knee injury to Brighton's Julio Enciso scuppered any plans.

Buonanotte, 18, was key to Brighton towards the tail end of last season as they finished sixth and secured a Europa League spot. The Argentina playmaker is highly thought of at Brighton but the return to fitness of Solly March and Adam Lallana, plus the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra, would limit his chances.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he cannot promise his star youngster minutes and a loan could be the best move. Enciso is though expected to be out for four months and miss the entire group stage of the Europa League.

