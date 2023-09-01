Leeds United linked ace set to leave Brighton today as club agree blockbuster loan deal
Buonanotte, who joined Brighton last January for £10m from Rosario Central, was linked with a loan move to Leeds United earlier this window but a knee injury to Brighton's Julio Enciso scuppered any plans.
Buonanotte, 18, was key to Brighton towards the tail end of last season as they finished sixth and secured a Europa League spot. The Argentina playmaker is highly thought of at Brighton but the return to fitness of Solly March and Adam Lallana, plus the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra, would limit his chances.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he cannot promise his star youngster minutes and a loan could be the best move. Enciso is though expected to be out for four months and miss the entire group stage of the Europa League.
It leaves Buonanotte in limbo as Brighton try to conclude a loan deal – without an option to buy – for Barcelona's Fati. The Spain international is keen on the move to the south coast and reportedly favours Brighton over Tottenham. Albion are said to have agreed to cover 80 per cent of Fati’s wages for the season, which is thought to be around £160,000 per week. If Fati arrives, then it could mean a swift loan exit for Buonanotte in the final hours of the window.