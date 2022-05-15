Leeds United vs Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, team news, prediction, referee

Brighton and Hove Albion hope to continue their fine end of season Premier League form at relegation threatened Leeds United at Elland Road

Leeds United face Brighton at Elland Road in their penultimate game of the season on Sunday in a game they must not lose if they are to take their survival fight into the final day.

Marsch, whose side sit third-bottom are level on points with Burnley but with a vastly-inferior goal difference.

Brighton, who are ninth in the league standings, will arrive full confidence following their impressive 4-0 victory against Man United at the Amex Stadium last week.

Team news

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out a return to action for Patrick Bamford in Sunday’s home game against Brighton.

Bamford, plagued by successive injuries this season, has been sidelined since March due to a foot injury, but is hoping to give Leeds’ survival bid a major boost.

Luke Ayling and Dan James are both suspended, but Raphinha and Jack Harrison are available after both were withdrawn due to knocks in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts are injured and Luke Ayling and Daniel James both suspended.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu is making progress with his groin injury but will not be involved.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) also remain unavailable.

When is the match?

Leeds United vs Brighton kick-off at Elland Road on Sunday at 2pm.

Is the match on TV?

No. Leeds v Brighton has not been selected to be be broadcast live on TV. The highlights will be on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Andre Marriner. Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.

Prediction

Two red cards in two matches have added to Leeds’ problems and Brighton can take advantage with a 1-0 win thanks to Leandro Trossard.

Potter said:

“The guys want to finish as well as they can. They’re young, ambitious, they want to do well.