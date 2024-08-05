'Legend forever' - Brighton stalwart pays tribute to 'one of my best friends' after heart-breaking transfer confirmed

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele said Pascal Gross will be a ‘legend forever’ after his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Gross’ transfer to boyhood club Dortmund brought his seven-year spell in England to an end, where he made 261 appearances in all competitions for Albion.

"The camp was really happy but really sad,” Steele said, after Albion’s friendly win at QPR on Saturday (August 3).

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. He will be a massive, massive loss.

"As a team and a club, we’ve got to remember what he gave for us. It was extraordinary.

"He went above and beyond every single week for the badge and for the lads. He will be a legend forever.”

Gross, 33, was Albion’s first signing of the Premier League era – costing £3m to buy from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt in May 2017. The German international made history by scoring the Seagulls’ first ever Premier League goal – in a 3–1 win at home against West Bromwich Albion. He netted a brace – and provided an assist – in that game.

He went onto become Brighton's record top-flight scorer but, beyond his goals, his versatility and reliability proved invaluable for the Seagulls under three different managers.

Jason Steele, also 33, is the second oldest player left in the squad after Gross’ departure – after James Milner, 38.

The former Sunderland keeper revealed Gross spoke to him when the proposed move to Dortmund first came to light.

"Pascal is one of the best friends I’ve met in football,” Steele said. “When I spoke to him and he told me about the opportunity, I totally got it.

"Equally and selfishly, I didn’t want him to leave.”

Steele said he saw lots of positives as Albion earned a 1-0 win at Loftus Road, as they prepare for life without Gross.

He said ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ and it will take time to learn the new manager’s methods – but is hopeful the new signings will settle quickly and help Brighton have a successful season.