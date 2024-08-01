Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pascal Gross has been described as Brighton’s “greatest-ever Premier League signing” after he left the club to join Borussia Dortmund.

Gross’ transfer to boyhood club Dortmund brings his seven-year spell at Albion to an end, where he made 261 appearances in all competitions.

After Gross joined Brighton in 2017 from FC Ingolstadt, the Germany international become an invaluable player for a number of head coaches and was used in a variety of positions, but will now ply his trade back in his native county.

Gross said: “For me the decision was made relatively quickly. I supports Dortmund my whole childhood and when the request came for me it was something where my heart said yes straight away. And that is what it was a relatively easy decision for me to agree to the offer, even though I had a long and great time with Brighton.”

Pascal Gross has left Brighton for Borussia Dortmund after seven excellent seasons

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: “Pascal goes down as the club’s greatest-ever Premier League signing. He has been with us since the start of the Premier League era and has been such a superb player for us.

“I am really sad to see him leave – and I know it has not been an easy decision for him – but I understand his desire to see out his career at the top of the German game with the club he grew up supporting.

“The term legend is often overused, but in Pascal’s case he is a genuine legend of this club and will be welcome back here at any time in the future.”