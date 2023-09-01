Leicester and Southampton linked striker set to leave Brighton today as Albion commit to major loan deal

Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri is set to leave on transfer deadline day as as the Seagulls close in on Barcelona man Ansu Fati

Zeqiri enjoyed a productive loan last term as he banged home the goals at FC Basel. The Swiss international netted 17 times in all competitions last term and is contracted to Brighton until June next year.

The 24-year-old arrived at the club in 2020 from Lausanne-Sport for around £4m but never nailed down a first team with the Seagulls. Brighton have an abundance of attacking option and Zeqiri is not expected to feature for Roberto De Zerbi's men this term. Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson are vying for the main attacking roles, with Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana and Julio Enciso (when he returns from injury) also available from the flanks or as second strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls are also working on deal to bring in Barcelona striker Ansu Fati on loan. An agreement for the Spain international is said to be close as the 20-year-old will join Brighton for the season, without an option to buy.

Brighton's Swiss international striker Andi Zeqiri (R) could be on the move today