Leicester make decision on former Brighton manager as a new clear favourite emerges

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter had previously been the favourite to take charge at Leicester

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is in advanced talks to take over at Leicester. Cooper has been out of work since leaving Forest in December, but is in the frame to succeed Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

Potter had previously been in the running but it appears the Leicester hierarchy and Potter have made their decision and both will look elsewhere.

Maresca left the Foxes after delivering promotion to the Premier League to take over at Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the London club at the end of the season.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has been on the side-lines since leaving Chelsea

Cooper has been biding his time to get back into work following an emotional exit from the City Ground, where he guided Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and then kept them there.

The Leicester job will not be without its challenges as they have a possible points deduction hanging over their head and may also need to sell players during the summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.