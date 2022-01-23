Leicester predicted line-up to face Brighton: Brendan Rodgers to spring a James Maddison and Ademola Lookman surprise

James Maddison and Ademola Lookman could be the creative force for Leicester against Brighton today

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

It's a situation Rodgers has been trying to manage and he will also have to boost morale following their late 3-2 loss to Tottenham last time out.

But the boss believes the Foxes will have healed their wounds ahead of the Seagulls’ visit.

He said: “There was a 12-second period which changed the narrative of the game.

“At the end it’s managing that and that shows this group has so much improvement in them. You suffer when you have a loss like that, it’s painful, but that’s football.

“This group of players has shown when that comes we have that ability to jump up and go again. It’s something we look forward to doing at the weekend."

Leicester do however have no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Brighton. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Here's how Leicester could line-up for this one.

Kasper Schmeichel: The reliable stopper remains one of the leaders of this Leicester team

James Justin: Easing his way back to full fitness and will look to get back to his best against Brighton

Daniel Amartey: is back from the AFCON and is expected to be straight back into the starting XI

Çağlar Söyüncü: The centre back will have his hands full against Neal Mauapy

Luke Thomas: The young left back is emerging as a top Premier League prospect

Dewsbury-Hall: Expected to be fit after hobbling off against Spurs

Youri Tielemans: Leicester need their top midfielder to be at his best against a creative and hardworking Brighton midfield

Ademola Lookman: Dangerous on his day and capable of changing a match with a moment of magic. Potential to link well with Maddison

James Maddison: Getting back to his best this season and a player Leicester look to for their creative inspiration

Harvey Barnes: A powerful and pacey performer and always offers a goal threat