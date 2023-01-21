Leicester v Brighton team news: Six out & four doubts after big James Madisson update - gallery

Brighton will aim for three consecutive Premier League wins at 15th placed Leicester today. Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who are seventh, have nine points from a possible 12 since since returning from the World Cup break. Their only loss came to Premier League leaders Arsenal and they will travel to the King Power full of confidence having beaten Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. The Seagulls will however be without Belgian attacker Leo Trossard, who moved to Arsenal yesterday for around £20m having fallen out with Albion boss De Zerbi. Brighton have a few injury concerns while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to have James Maddison nearing full fitness. The England man could be available to face Brighton today.