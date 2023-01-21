Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
James Maddison of Leicester City could return to Premier League action against Brighton at the King Power Stadium

Leicester v Brighton team news: Six out & four doubts after big James Madisson update - gallery

Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion will return to Premier League action at the King Power Stadium today

By Derren Howard
28 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 11:25am

Brighton will aim for three consecutive Premier League wins at 15th placed Leicester today. Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who are seventh, have nine points from a possible 12 since since returning from the World Cup break. Their only loss came to Premier League leaders Arsenal and they will travel to the King Power full of confidence having beaten Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. The Seagulls will however be without Belgian attacker Leo Trossard, who moved to Arsenal yesterday for around £20m having fallen out with Albion boss De Zerbi. Brighton have a few injury concerns while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to have James Maddison nearing full fitness. The England man could be available to face Brighton today.

“Yes. He is such a massive talent and he has improved so much in every way from seeing him when I first came here,” Rodgers said.

“He is one of the top players in the Premier League in every facet of his game. To have that missing from our team makes a big difference. It will be brilliant to have him back. That quality he brings to the team, we don’t have anything like it.”

Here’s the team news, with who’s out and who’s a doubt...

1. Levi Colwill - out

Struggling with a muscular injury and set to miss the Leicester clash. The Chelsea loanee has been excellent alongside Lewis Dunk

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

2. Adam Webster - doubt

Nearing full fitness but yet to start since World Cup restart. Will be assessed but don't be surprised to see Van Hecke start in his place

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

3. Jakub Moder - out

Remains out with a long-term ACL knee injury

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

4. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Doubt

The Leicester midfielder will be assessed and is struggling with an upper thigh and hamstring issue.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueBrightonBrendan RodgersLeicesterArsenal