Lewis Dunk absence explained for Brighton against Arsenal

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 4th Jan 2025, 16:36 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Arsenal

Lewis Dunk was a notable absentee from Brighton's starting XI for their home clash against Arsenal.

The skipper had recently recovered from a calf injury but returned as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Southampton last month and started every game since.

The club confirmed that Dunk, 33, was once again suffering with a “slight calf issue” and then added: “Not a major issue.”

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion misses out against Arsenal with a calf issueLewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion misses out against Arsenal with a calf issue
Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion misses out against Arsenal with a calf issue

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro was named as the captain for the first time in his Brighton career due to Dunk’s absence and Igor Julio lots in a centre back alongside Jan Paul van Hecke.

Elsewhere, Joel Veltman returned at right back – despite Tariq Lamptey's excellent goalscoring display in the 2-2 at Aston Villa – and Pervis Estupinan is back at left back after recovering from illness.

Midfielder Matt O'Riley starts ahead of Julio Encisio and Simon Adingra keeps his place on the left flank, ahead of Kaoru Mitoma.

Brajan Gruda also starts for the fourth consecutive match on the right flank as Yankuba Minteh remains on the bench.

There's also a return to the matchday squad for Adam Webster following his return from a hamstring injury.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Julio, van Hecke, Estupinian, O'Reily, Beleba, Gruda, Adingra, Ayari, Pedro. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Enciso, Rutter, Moder, Minteh, Mitoma.

Mikel Arteta named captain Martin Odegaard on the bench and Kai Havertz is still not in the squad after illness.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus Subs: Neto, Tierney, Odegaard, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedji, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly.

