Lewis Dunk decision made: Brighton predicted starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler stressed the importance of homegorwn players in his starting XI ahead of the clash at old rivals Crystal Palace.

Dunk, 33, has enjoyed some epic battles with Palace over the years, while Jack Hinshelwood, 19, has grown up with the rivalry having progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton.

Both are set to play a key role at Selhurst Park.

"Homegrown players,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “It's always important to have them on the pitch because they represent the culture from this club.

They represent the value from the club, they understand the club, they understand what it means for the fans, for the whole club to play a derby.

"So that's why it's very important to have them on the pitch, not only against Palace, but also when we play against other teams.

"I love to have players on the pitch who are homegrown, who are here in this club for a long time, because I think it's always a good thing when players come through the youth academy.

“When players went through all the youth teams here and understand the club. I think it's always important to have these players also in the team.”

Here’s Brighton’s predicted XI to face Palace – including Dunk and Hinshelwood:

1 . Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler prepares his team to face old rivals Crystal Palace Photo: BHAFC

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Netherlands international will be between the sticks at Selhurst Park despite conceding three against Aston Villa on Wednesday night Photo: BHAFC

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - RB Hinshelwood scored against Palace last season and is set to play at right back in the absence of Veltman and Lamptey Photo: Bryn Lennon