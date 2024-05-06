Lewis Dunk gives verdict on £6m Brighton star who destroyed Aston Villa ahead of Newcastle and Chelsea

Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion caused numerous problems for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk believes attacker Simon Adingra has made huge progress this season.

Adingra, 22, has impressed on his breakthrough season in the Premier League with six goals and one assist from 28 appearances.

The Ivory Coast AFCON winner joined Brighton for around £6m from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland in July 2022 and spent a successful season on loan in Belgium with Union SG.

Adingra has perhaps seen more game time than expected this term because of injuries to Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso and the winger has grasped his opportunities.

Against Aston Villa he was at his very best as his skill, pace and direct attacking style caused havoc to the visitors’ defence and England international Ezri Konsa in particular.

Indeed it was Adingra’s sharp movement that drew a foul from Konsa in the 87th minute that saw Brighton win a penalty – which led to Joao Pedro’s winner.

“He has been massive,” said skipper Dunk after their first win in seven matches. “He is still a young player and he still has a lot to learn but you can see the progression from the start of the season until now. He is going to keep getting better and better.

"What a player we have on our hands and if he can perform like that every week you would take that. The three front boys and the two outside worked their nuts off today. That's what it takes to win games in the Premier League.”

Adingra added: “I am in a good place and I have the support of my team and my captain so that has helped me a lot. We are a good squad and we stay strong together.”