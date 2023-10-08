Lewis Dunk makes Pascal Gross claim after possible VAR red card against Liverpool

Referee, Anthony Taylor awards a penalty to Liverpool during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool

Lewis Dunk insists VAR was right not to send off Pascal Gross during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool.

Albion took a first half lead through Simon Adingra but the Reds levelled against the run of play through Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool took the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute when Bart Verbruggen played an awkward pass to Gross. He was dispossessed by Szoboszlai and in a desperate attempt to recover the ball he yanked down the Liverpool midfielder, allowing Salah to score from the spot.

Many pundits – including Micah Richards – said the German should have been sent-off as he prevented a goal scoring chance. However speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Dunk said: “No not really. I think I was covering and there were others covering. We had a good 40 minutes and a mad five minutes that killed us at the end of the half. I think we did well in the second half."

Richards previously said on Sky Sports: “I think by the letter of the law, it’s a clear and obvious opportunity. It should have been a red card. He’s just about to slide it into the net, if he didn’t pull him. A clear and obvious goal-scoring opportunity.”

Brighton then drew level in the 78th minute when Solly March’s whipped free-kick from the left was met by Dunk, who turned it home on the volley.

The skipper added: "I think we were the better side throughout and then we had a funny five minutes. We have got to be better than that. We have shown great character to come back and get the draw."