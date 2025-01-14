Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that Ipswich Town goal-getter Liam Delap has been on his radar for some time.

The Seagulls face the Tractor Boys in the Premier League this coming Thursday at Portman Road. One player to keep an eye out for is Delap, who leads the scoring charts for Ipswich this season.

He's netted eight goals in the league this season, since joining from Manchester City in the summer for £20million. It has since emerged that Delap was a player suggested to Hurzeler during his time at FC St. Pauli.

Brighton boss pinpoints Liam Delap threat

"It's a funny story,” began Hurzeler

“At my former club [St Pauli] I heard his name because we heard that he's a special talent, right when he played for City in the youth and he had impressive performances. I think he is the whole package.

“He's so young and he also works with his body like an experienced striker. He's fast. He's very athletic. He has good skills with the ball. He has a good shot. He can finish the attack.

“He’s a big, big weapon. It's a big danger what Ipswich have with him, but Ipswich don’t just rely on Delap.”

Liam - son of Stoke City legend and Prem cult hero Rory - may lead the scoring charts for Ipswich, but Hurzeler doesn't think Ipswich are a one man team. The 31-year-old went in to detail as to what game Kieran McKenna might go with, and how they will deal with the threat of Delap and co.

The Seagulls boss added: “I think their team, they can play out from the back. I think that they defend really compact. They can defend deep with a 5-4-1 in the low block, very compact. They don't give you a lot of space between the lines.

“So we have to find another solution – if you don't get in between the lines, you have to go around or behind and it will be a challenge to compete against them.”

Fabian Hurzeler revealed just how close he was to signing Liam Delap whilst at St. Pauli. | AFP via Getty Images

Transfer interest from St.Pauli

Hurzeler was at St. Pauli for two years, working his way up from assistant coach to manager. Despite taking a liking to Delap, a move abroad for Delap never materialised.

He spent time out on loan in the Championship with Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City. During his time in the Championship, he had a goal return of 12 in 68 matches.

“I think it was not serious because we were too far away from him,” the German boss added.

“But I saw him already in this time how he played and what talent he has, but I think he was already at that time on the radar from the big clubs and now he made the right step, I think, to go to Ipswich and he has made great development, so it's impressive.

“His potential you already saw in former times that he's very resilient in one against one duels, that he's very fast, that he knows how to work his body, that he has a good finish and all these things he's proved now in the Premier League, at the highest level.

“It's not that easy to always create your chances to always be the dominant team, but they're doing a great job together and they help each other and I think Delap in some moments can be a game changer for them."