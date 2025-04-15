'Likely to happen' – Brighton chief's Kaoru Mitoma transfer stance clear as Liverpool plan summer raid

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber talks transfers with the BBC

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber insists they will only sell their top talents at the right time.

The Seagulls are bracing themselves for incoming bids this summer amid reports linking Liverpool with move for Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japan international has been excellent for the Seagulls this term with eight goals and three assists this term.

Mitoma, 27, missed his first game of the top flight campaign last Saturday against Leicester due to a heel injury and head coach Fabian Hurzeler “hopes” to have the winger back this Saturday for their trip to Brentford.

Brighton rejected two significant bids for Mitoma last January from Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr.

The deal failed to progress as Mitoma reportedly wants to play Champions League football next season and Brighton very rarely sell in January.

This summer’s window could however be a different matter – especially if Premier League champions-elect Liverpool make a serious move.

Brighton have history of selling players for huge profits with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Leo Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Rob Sanchez and Ben White all exiting in recent windows.

Last month Barber was asked by the BBC if Albion can keep the likes of Mitoma and Carlos Baleba.

“Well, we know that our best players are always going to be sought after by bigger clubs, with big budgets,” said Barber.

“But we’d love to keep our best players for as long as we can, but part of our model is being prepared to sell at the right time. “We’re not saying that’s going to be this summer, but certainly in the future, we know that that’s probably likely to happen.”

The “prepared to sell” and “likely to happen” will no doubt encourage Liverpool and all suitors but a word of warning – Brighton don’t sell their best players cheaply, as Chelsea have found out.

Albion are in a strong position with Mitoma. The Japanese ace – who joined Brighton for around £3m from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 – still has another two years remaining on his contract this summer.

Mitoma’s guide price is likely to be around £60m or £70m but if other interested parties emerge, a bidding war could see that fee rocket.