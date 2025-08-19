Lioness and Euros winner rejoins Brighton on loan from Arsenal

Lioness and Euros winner Michelle Agyemang has rejoined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan from Arsenal for the new season, subject to the usual regulatory processes.

Head coach Dario Vidosic said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season. We loved working with her last year, and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad.

“What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we’re incredibly proud of her.

“She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we’re excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack.”

Agyemang scored five goals in 22 appearances for Albion last season across all competitions.

She was called into the England squad for the first time in April and scored within 41 seconds of coming off the bench against Belgium.

The 19-year-old then made a memorable impact at the 2025 Women’s Euros in Switzerland, scoring vital goals in the quarter-final against Sweden and semi-final against Italy, as England retained the trophy by beating Spain in the final.

She was named young player of the tournament and has also been nominated for the women’s Kopa Trophy as part of this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.