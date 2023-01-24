Arsenal and England star Lotte Wubben-Moy showed her gratitude to travelling Gunners supporters at a pub in Crawley after their FA Women’s Super League game at Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed.

Arsenal were due to face the Seagulls on Sunday evening at Broadfield Stadium, but the game was called off at short notice due to a frozen pitch.

Albion announced that a pitch inspection was due to take place at 2.30pm, ahead of a 6.45pm kick-off, but confirmation of the game’s postponement wasn’t made until gone 4pm.

But Gooners who had made the trip to Crawley had their frustrations soothed thanks to a magnificent gesture from Wubben-Moy.

The 24-year-old defender, who was part of the Lionesses’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 triumph, showed her gratitude by putting money behind the bar for Arsenal supporters at The New Moon pub.

Posting on Twitter, Wubben-Moy said: “To anyone at the New Moon Pub in Crawley … @ArsenalWomenSC I have put some money behind the bar for you all. Get a cranberry juice and crisps on me. Enjoy the men’s game. Sorry about our postponed game. Changes need to be made. They will be made. In the meantime, stay hydrated.”

Wubben-Moy was roundly hailed on social media for her gesture. Arsenal Women tweeted: “That’s our @lottewubbenmoy”, with a love heart emoji.

Replying to her tweet, ex-Manchester United, Watford and England goalkeeper Ben Foster said: “Lotte!!”, followed by three clapping hand emojis.

Arsenal Women Supporters Club said: “one of our own, thank you”

Former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur player Samantha Miller added: “I’m at this pub and the fans really appreciate this. What a gem”

And Gunners supporters club AWFC Home & Away tweeted: “Never seen an atmosphere in a pub change so quickly hahhaha thank you Lotteeeeee”

The clash at Broadfield Stadium was one of three WSL games on Sunday to fall foul of the freezing weather. The 12.30pm kick-off involving Chelsea and Liverpool was abandoned after six minutes – despite the Kingsmeadow pitch passing a pitch inspection – much to the consternation of many in the women’s game. Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City, meanwhile, was called off on Saturday evening.