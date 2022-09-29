Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp hit with injury blow to key man ahead of Brighton clash
Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp have been dealt an injury blow to a key player ahead of this Saturday’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Athletic has reported that Reds full-back Andrew Robertson will miss Albion’s visit to Anfield.
The Scotland skipper suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.
The 28-year-old subsequently missed the Reds’ 2-1 home win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League six days later, and Scotland’s three UEFA Nations League games at the end of the month.
Most Popular
Greek international Kostas Tsimikas is expected to deputise at left-back for Liverpool in Robertson’s absence.
Saturday’s game at Anfield will see Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi take charge of the Seagulls for the first time since succeeding Graham Potter in the Amex hot seat.