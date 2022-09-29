Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp hit with injury blow to key man ahead of Brighton clash

The Athletic has reported that Reds full-back Andrew Robertson will miss Albion’s visit to Anfield.

The Scotland skipper suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

The 28-year-old subsequently missed the Reds’ 2-1 home win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League six days later, and Scotland’s three UEFA Nations League games at the end of the month.

Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp have been dealt an injury blow to a key player ahead of this Saturday’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Greek international Kostas Tsimikas is expected to deputise at left-back for Liverpool in Robertson’s absence.